Medical research moot held at PMC 

Peshawar – The two-day 15th Undergraduate Medical Research (UMR) conference organised by Peshawar Medical and Dental Colleges kicked off here at PMC main campus.

The event was launched with the welcome address by Dr Hala Rajab, Director UMR. She briefed the audience about the history and objectives of the conference.

Dr Adnan Saeed, Director Nuclear Medicine, Oncology & Radiotherapy Institute (NORI), Islamabad inaugurated the conference and opened the posters exhibition. He lauded the research integration into the students’ curricula and co-curriculum as Islam stood for a culture of truth and evidence.

The conference is being attended by student delegates from across the country. The event also features oral presentations, research quizzes, articles review competitions and videography competitions on diverse public health, medical, dental and social sciences.

Dr Akifullah, Director IRNUM, was the keynote speaker in the plenary session on Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging.

Prof Dr Hafeez-ur-Rehman, dean Peshawar Medical & Dental Colleges, presented a memento to the chief guest. Dr Aman Khan, Principal PMC delivered vote of thanks.

The exhibition and competitions will conclude today (Friday). President CPSP and Vice Chancellor Riphah University Islamabad are expected to be the chief guests in the plenary and concluding sessions, respectively.