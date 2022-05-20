Miftah promises business-friendly budget

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Thursday said that the upcoming budget will be business friendly and will contribute in the promotion of exports and businesses in the economy.

The minister held a meeting with Shini Yanagi, Vice Chairman of Indus Motor Company, at Finance division. Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO of Indus Motor Company, and senior officers from Finance Division and FBR were also present during the meeting.

Shini Yanagi, Vice Chairman, and Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO of Indus Motor Company, briefed the finance minister on the performance of the company and its contribution to the revenue of Pakistan. They also presented some proposals concerned with auto industry for the upcoming budget. They requested for support of the government to the auto industry in the upcoming budget in order to sustain the consumer prices and sales of cars.

Finance Minister welcomed Shini Yanagi and said that the present government is cognizant of the issues of the business community and hurdles in the expansion of business activities in the country. He said that present government is committed to provide conducive and friendly environment to the investors and businessmen for the growth of economic activity and enhancement of exports.

The finance minister further assured Shini Yanagi, Vice Chairman of Indus Motor Company, of government’s full cooperation and support.

In other development, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha held a meeting with Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup, EVP and Head of Asia, Telenor Group at Finance Division. Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan, and senior officers also participated in the meeting.

The Telenor team briefed the minister of state about the vision and mission of their telecommunication business. It was shared that Telenor has a huge role to play in Pakistan’s next phase of digital growth and harnessing new opportunities in telecommunication sector.

Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup, EVP and Head of Asia, Telenor Group shared that Telenor is proud to serve Pakistan’s people and be part of its digital journey. Connectivity is an enabler of economic activity and will be an important driver of Pakistan’s next phase of digital growth. Therefore, it is integral to ensure a conducive business environment for bringing tremendous progress to the country and building a resilient digital economy. However, Telenor is facing various operational issues relating to spectrum range and taxation rate, he added.

The minister of state for finance and revenue welcomed the Telenor team and appreciated their efforts for provision of quality services in Pakistan and contributing in the revenue of the country. It was also shared that government is in transitory stage but tough decisions are in pipeline for reducing the economic bottlenecks and for ensuring stability in the economic growth. This stability would bring in greater benefits for businesses as well as masses of the country.

At conclusion, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue acknowledged and commended the role of telecommunication sector in growth of digital economy of Pakistan. Also, she assured the team that maximum possible support will be provided by the government for the expansion of telecommunication sector in the country.