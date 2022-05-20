Staff Reporter

Minister takes notice against delay in issuance of roll number slips to students

QUETTA – Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marree has taken immediate notice of the delay in issuance of roll number slips among the students of Degree College Kohlu on Thursday.  He also issued orders to the concerned authorities to issue roll number slips to the students soon saying that a committee has been formed which would look into the delay in issuance of roll number slip of students. The Minister further said all possible steps have been taken to prevent cheating in Higher Secondary examinations across the province for wider interest of students’ future.  He further said the present provincial government was taking steps for the welfare of the people and its fruits were reaching the doorsteps of the people.

 

 

