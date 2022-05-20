NAB chairman bans transfers, postings after SC order

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman (R) Justice Javed Iqbal on Friday banned all kinds of tranfers and postings across the country after Supreme Court s order of tranferring officers in high-profile cases.

The anti-graft watchdog has also ordered to stop the implementations of recently announced postings and tranfers of officers to the regional offices.

NAB chairman directs NAB headquarters and all NAB regional bureaus to abide by Supreme Court s decision.

The announcement from the anti-corruption department comes after Supreme Court barred the government from the transfer of investigation officers in high-profile cases of the NAB.