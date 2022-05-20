Naval Chief meets Egyptian counterpart

ISLAMABAD – Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Commander-in-Chief of Egyptian Navy.

Admiral Niazi is on official visit to Egypt.

During the visit upon arrival at Egyptian Naval Headquarters, the Naval Chief was received by Commander-in-Chief of Egyptian Navy and was presented Guard of Honour.

During the call on, matters of bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security were discussed. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi underscored Pakistan Navy’s initiative for ensuring maritime security in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in Combined Maritime Force. The Naval Chief highlighted importance of enhancing cooperation between the armed forces of both the countries through bilateral exercises and training programmes. The dignitaries acknowledged the importance of strong military cooperation among the two countries.

According to a press release received here on Thursday, Chief of the Naval Staff was given detailed briefing on the roles and capabilities of Egyptian Navy. The Admiral also visited onboard Mistral Helicopter Carrier and ENS Bernees. It is expected that visit of the Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular, said the press release.