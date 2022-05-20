Need to devise effective strategy against polio stressed

Peshawar – Commissioner Bannu Division Arshad Khan on Thursday stressed the need to devise an effective strategy for eradication of polio so that the challenges faced by polio can be tackled successfully.

Presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force on Polio Eradication at his office here, he said that no negligence will be tolerated in fight against polio. Therefore, the campaign starting from May 23 should be made a success in any case.

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Zubair Niazi, Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Anwar Khan, Pak Army officers, Superintendent of Police Bannu, SP Lakki Marwat, SP North Waziristan and District Health officials were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, anti-polio officials and representatives of the health department briefed the participants about the anti-polio procedures and the current situation.

During the vaccination campaign, deployment of a large number of Pakistan Army and police personnel to provide security to anti-polio teams and to protect the teams engaged in anti-polio campaign was discussed.

On the occasion, Commissioner Bannu Division said that each anti-polio group has to be accountable for its assigned work. He said that anti-polio plan would be formulated at the local level so that the police force could avoid threats. At the end Commissioner Bannu Division said that eradication of polio from Bannu division like other parts of the country would be made possible in any case.

It may be recalled that after the first polio case of this year came to light on April 22, 2022 from Mirali area of North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) planned to launch a five-day special anti-polio campaign in Bannu and North Waziristan from May 23.

Meanwhile, anti-polio experts, while briefing the meeting, said that a polio case has been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after 21 months, which is a proof that the ongoing anti-polio campaigns have helped in controlling the virus.