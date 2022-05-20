New cabinet

Mr Imran Khan the former PM of Pakistan was removed from his position through a vote of no-confidence by a coalition of all opposition parties. The Vice-President of PML-N Mr Shahbaz Sharif was elected as the leader of the house, and he formed a cabinet comprising members from all parties of PDM. We are not sure of the criteria used to allot portfolios to the newly elected ministers.

However, Mr Bilawal Bhutto who was allocated the slot of foreign minister left for England without taking the oath. Mr Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar who was to assume charge as a minister for state turned down the offer. Ms Hina Rabbani Khar, who previously held the position of a federal minister has been allotted the portfolio of state minister of foreign affairs.

In addition, it is already being widely touted by the PTI that of the 34 members of the newly announced cabinet, 24 are on bail. The new PM-elect should be careful in his selection of the team. He must follow merit criteria and ensure representation of all provinces in the cabinet. It is understandable that Mr Shahbaz Sharif is in a precarious situation as he is representing a coalition of thirteen parties, but he must remember that selection of a good cabinet is essential for his performance in the next election, which might come sooner than later.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad.