Our Staff Reporter

New Chinese Consul General Lahore assumes charge

LAHORE – Zhao Shiren, new Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lahore, assumed his charge vowing to elevate relations between China and Pakistan, especially the Punjab province, to high altitude of friendliness and to play his impactful role for bolstering CPEC with fresh vigour and fool-proof security.

A career diplomat, Consul General Zhao arrived in Pakistan on May 10 after completing his post in Chinese Embassy in Denmark as Deputy Head since 2018. Zhao Shiren presented Letter of Appointment to Ali Faraz, Deputy Chief Protocol Camp Office Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Lahore at a ceremony, held at State Guest House Lahore on Thursday. Ali Faraz welcomed the Consul General and assured him of his government’s support, especially providing a safe environment for the Chinese nationals working and living in Punjab. Newly-appointed Deputy Consul General Cao Ke and outgoing Deputy Consul General Peng Zhengwu also attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, the Chinese envoy stressed that he would make every possible effort to strengthen the unique Pakistan-China iron-clad friendship and work with Pakistani side to bring the tangible benefits of CPEC to both countries and two peoples. Before coming to Pakistan, he served as Minister-Counsellor in Denmark, and once performed his duty in Africa and the US. He replaced Long Dingbin, former Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lahore.

