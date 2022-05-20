Staff Reporter

Nishtar Basketball Club win NBP Cup Basketball match

LAHORE – Nishtar Basketball Club recorded 48-43 triumph against Usman Basketball Club District Central Karachi in the enthralling encounter of the 14th National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Cup Basketball Tournament 2022 at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi. The event is being organized by Firdous Ittehad Social and Sports Welfare Organization in collaboration with Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA). According to KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, from the winning club, the prominent players were Talha Amjad (22), Shaf Mansoor Khan (12) and Mohammad Hamza (8) while from the losing club, Bazid Karim (16), Hamza Khawaja (10) and Feroz Mohammad (8) played well. Zafar Iqbal, Amir Sharif and Zahid Malik officiated the match as referees while the technical officials were Zaima Khatun, Naeem Ahmed, Mumtaz Ahmed and Raj Kumar. Prior to the match, special guest Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) Associate Secretary Master Asghar Baloch was introduced with the players of both the sides. KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Secretary Tariq Hussain and others were also present on the occasion.

 

