Normalcy slowly returning to Pak-US ties

ISLAMABAD – Normalcy is slowly returning to the Pak-US ties as Islamabad moves forward to build the trust level with Washington. For years, the Pak-US relationship has only gone downhill for various reasons. The latest being former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s closeness to Russia. Pakistan’s friendship with China had always been an apple of discord but Washington had somehow accepted this partnership. Tilt towards Russia by Imran Khan annoyed Washington. The worst part was Khan’s visit to Russia hours before Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Imran Khan denied any role in supporting the Russian invasion but the US was at loss to understand. To add to the bitterness, Imran Khan later accused the US of playing a role to oust him in partnership with the then opposition parties who now form the coalition government. This time the US denied any role.

Pakistan seemingly had no choice but to placate the US amid the financial crises and the US’ known influence over the International Financial Institutions. Talks with the IMF are still continuing as Pakistan fights inflation and political uncertainty.

At this time, the visit by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gained significance. US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken’s warmth indicated the ice was already melting. In the bilateral meeting in New York, Foreign Minister Bilawal and Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the “strong determination of Pakistan and the US to strengthen their broad-based longstanding bilateral relations.”