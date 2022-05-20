Pakistan desires stronger partnership with China, says PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to thoroughly investigate the Karachi attack, apprehend the perpetrators at the earliest and bring them to justice. He expressed these views during his meeting with a Chinese high-powered security delegation led by China’s External Security Commissioner, Mr. Cheng Guoping, which is examining the security system provided for Chinese experts and workers on different Chinese projects across Pakistan under CPEC.

The PM strongly condemned the Karachi terrorist attack and stated that the entire Pakistani nation is in solidarity with the families of the victims and the people of China at the loss of precious lives.

He underlined the significance of China in Pakistan’s foreign policy and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to further deepen the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Shehbaz affirmed his government’s resolve to fast-track both the ongoing as well as the new projects under the transformational China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which had immensely contributed to the socio-economic development of Pakistan and also realize its high quality development.

The prime minister also expressed his commitment to working with renewed zeal and enthusiasm, in concert with China, especially on projects of strategic significance for both the countries, such as ML-1 project.

He said that the China-Pakistan relations were based on mutual trust, mutual respect and cooperation. He appreciated that Pakistan and China had always stood by each other to overcome every challenge with solidarity and mutual support.

Mr. Cheng Guoping appreciated the measures taken by the Government of Pakistan, under the guidance and direct supervision of the Prime Minister, to carry out thorough investigations of the terrorist attacks and enhance measures for safety and security. He underscored that terrorism was common enemy of both Pakistan and China, and the two sides shared firm resolve to eradicate this menace. He said that Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership was a model of inter-state relations and a pillar of stability at a time when the international situation was in flux.