Pakistan to reduce petrol subsidy after talks with IMF

During the talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Doha, Pakistan on Friday presented their plan to reduce the subsidy on petrol prices.

As per sources privy to the matter, during the talks with IMF, Pakistan have presented their plan to increase the prices of petrol while suggestions were also made to limit petrol subsidy to the poor. During the talks, it was discussed to reduce the losses of electricity. While there was also a discussion on a phased approach to make electricity more expensive.

The IMF and government delegations also had a detailed discussion on the current account deficit and the budget. Pakistan also gave plan of reducing the expenses while both delegations talked about suggestions on unnecessary expenses. It was also discussed to review the development budget priorities.