Pakistan wants balanced ties with major powers: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar has said that Pakistan wants balanced relations with all major powers including the United States, Russia and China.

Addressing weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Friday, he said that terrorism does not belong to any one region or region, it is a global issue and Pakistan is ready to discuss it with the countries of the region. Pakistan wants balanced relations with all major powers including US, Russia, China, wants meaningful dialogue with all powers including US.

Regarding Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari s visit to the United States, the spokesman said that the FM had attended two meetings in New York besides bilateral meetings during his visit to the United States. Expressing concern over India s illegal actions, he [Bilawal Bhutto] also stressed the need to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions.

Asim Iftikhar strongly condemned the conviction of prominent Kashmiri freedom fighter Yasin Malik in a fake trial by an Indian court and said that the illegal and aggressive tactics of the Indian government are highly reprehensible. Punishing Yasin Malik is a deliberate Indian conspiracy. As the Indian government prepares to assassinate him, Pakistan condemns this heinous plot.

The spokesperson termed the reports of repatriation of Chinese residents in the country after the suicide attack in Karachi as fabricated and said that some Chinese teachers have gone to China for summer vacation and will return to Pakistan after the stipulated period. Pakistan is well aware of the safety of Chinese nationals working on the CPEC project and no one will be allowed to spoil Pak-China friendship.