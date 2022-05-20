Our Staff Reporter

Pb govt orders emergency measures to curb Diarrhea, Cholera

LAHORE   –   Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazeer showed their resolve to deal with diarrhea and Cholera on emergency basis. They were chairing a meeting at Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Thursday. In the meeting, where Dr Jamshaid from World Health Organisation (WHO) and Additional Secretary Dr Asim Altaf and other officials were present. MPA Salman Rafique and Imran Nazeer reviewed all the steps taken to deal with Diarrhea and Cholera in detail. Kh Salman said the government was in talks with WHO to increase the capacity of labs to perform tests of Cholera. He said that P&SHD and Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education would design a single dashboard for private hospitals and labs.

“We are taking steps to ensure that teaching hospitals of Punjab should have testing facility for Diarrhea and Cholera as soon as possible,” he said. He said that government was taking all the necessary steps to provide better healthcare to the general public. While talking about the importance of data collection, Kh Imran Nazeer said that all the resources were being utilised to ensure data collection of patients of Diarrhea and Cholera. He said that hospitals across the province were being checked so that they could provide facilities of testing, medicines for patients of Diarrhea & Cholera. He informed that the WASA, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and other departments were being coordinated to work together to deal with diseases. He urged the people to take all preventive measures to avoid Diarrhea and Cholera.

