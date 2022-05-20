Pervaiz Elahi urges court to annul Punjab CM election, order new vote

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has challenged Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz’s election in the Lahore High Court pleading it to order for holding new vote after declaring CM’s election null and void.

LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti would hear the case today (Friday).

PA Speaker Elahi, who also contested for the slot of chief minister during April 16 election in the Punjab Assembly which were held on the direction of the high court, made Hamza Shehbaz and others respondents in his petition.

Mr Elahi contended in his petition that Hamza did not get the votes required for becoming a chief minister in the light of new verdict announced by the Supreme Court on April 18 in which the apex court declared that votes of the dissident members would not be counted.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hamza was elected as chief minister after securing 25 votes of the PTI dissidents and after the SC verdict, he would become short of the votes needed for the election of a chief minister.

Elahi in his petition further stated that Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari declared Hamza winner without any reason. He pleaded the court to stop Hamza from working as Chief Minister of Punjab. He also beseeched the court to null the election of Hamza as Punjab CM.

The petitioner further prayed to the court to order new election for the CM slot after removing Hamza.