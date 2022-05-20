PIA to undergo safety audit from May 23

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will undergo European Union’s IATA Operational Safety Audits (IOSA) from May 23 to 27, informed a spokesman of the national flag carrier here on Thursday.

He added that positive result of the audit will enable PIA to resume commercial passenger/ cargo flight operations to and from Europe as well as the United Kingdom suspended from July 2020.

The audit includes safety and security measures review, he said, adding that the visiting IOSA team will receive briefing from heads and officers of various PIA departments. Passenger services, cargo handling and other services of the airline will also be reviewed.