MATEEN HAIDER

PM addresses nation today

ISLAMABAD   –   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has completed consultations with senior party leaders on the prevailing political, constitutional and economic situation in the country and decided to address the nation on Friday evening.

Final time of the PM address would be shared by government media team today.  Sources said the ruling allied parties allowed PM Shehbaz to take tough decisions on economic situation.

The PM is also expected to comment on two major decisions of the Supreme Court – one on PTI dissidents reference and second is about the bar on postings and transfers of senior officials of investigating agencies probing high profile corruption cases. This would be the first address to the nation by PM Shehbaz Sharif since his assuming the office of the PM last month.

