PM leaves for day-long visit to Karachi

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a day-long visit to Karachi today (Friday) where he is scheduled to hold multiple meetings.

An official statement said that the premier will also attend a ceremony at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works as chief guest.

The Turkish Defense Minister is also scheduled to attend the ceremony where he will hold a meeting with the prime minister.

Later, PM Shehbaz Sharif will meet prominent business personalities and listen to their suggestions regarding coping with the current dire economic situation.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah and Special Assistant, Syed Fahad Hussain.