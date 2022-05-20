PM weighs ‘options’ as political, economic crises deepen

| Possible revival of IMF plan is conditional with survival of coalition govt

ISLAMABAD – Since the coalition government has been facing a catch-22 situation to deal with the plethora of economic and political crises in the country, it has no option except to take unpopular decisions by increasing the prices of petroleum products or go for a fresh mandate.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in this critical scenario is planning to once again sit with allied partners to take a ‘unanimous decision’. The possible revival of IMF’s programme is conditional with ‘the survival of the present government’, background discussions with the senior members of the ruling party [PML-N] revealed.

The incumbent government, before taking a final decision to dissolve the National Assembly (NA), will make all-out effort to ensure electoral reforms in the country. The process of electoral reforms may formally start in the next week to finalise it within seven days, they said.

The government is not in favour taking ‘a weak decision’ to dissolve the National Assembly (NA) over the pressure of a ‘long march’, but at the same time, it is hard to take the tough decision directly related to the masses.

About the rumours related to the dissolution of the National Assembly due to economic and political pressure, a senior parliamentarian from the ruling party [PML-N] /Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada said that the crisis-stricken government will prefer to amicably deal with the crisis.

“Itwill be the priority of the government to complete its tenure and resolve the multiple economic and political pressures,” said a senior parliamentarian suggesting that the revival of IMF’s programme can prove a sigh of relief.

The government is not a favour of increasing the prices of petroleum products as any other decision could also be preferred, he said, responding a question about the unfavourable response in the talks with IMF.

Regarding the support of the coalition government in the current crisis, the minister said the second round of important discussion with the allies will lead to take any final decision after the ongoing talks with IMF.

Another senior member of the ruling party [PML-N], Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi hinted at starting electoral reforms in the National Assembly by the next week. “It is still not final to start the electoral reforms. With the consultation of allies it may be started in the current week,” said the minister.

About the decision of dissolution of the National Assembly, he termed it a ‘weak decision’ at this critical juncture. “Dissolution of the National Assembly is a weak decision and tantamount to escape from the crisis,” he said, mentioning that the coalition government would take all the decisions with the consultation of its allies.

He said that it would never be in favour of putting pressure over the masses by dropping a ‘petrol bomb’ on them. “We would not take any decision against the masses as the previous government did in its tenure,” he said.

Besides all the developments happening in political arena, the lawmakers of the ruling coalition especially the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz are also irked by the ongoing uncertainty regarding the timings of the elections.

It is no secret that such major decisions are taken in PML-N on ‘kitchen cabinet’ level and the rest of the lawmakers are usually informed at the time of implementation.

In background discussions, the lawmakers were of the opinion that their leader should be reached to a ‘decision’ whether we are going into elections or staying in the government as early as possible.

They said that they would definitely bound by the party leadership to remain in Islamabad and regularly attend the assembly session as some of the important legislations are required while our opponents are in election mode.

“We need to spend maximum time in the constituencies, if elections are going to happen anytime soon”, a senior parliamentarian of PML-N desiring not to be named said, adding; “But, our leadership is not unfolding the game even before us, which can harm our election strategy.”

Political gurus viewed that the timeline of the current ‘political thunderstorm’ will revolve around the country till the end of current month. The IMF’s [revival of program] will clear all the mist, which is expected by the mid next week.

Likewise, the decision to perform legislation on electoral reforms is also expected by the next week, they said, mentioning that Prime Minister will take any of decision about the present government in the next week after consultation with allies.

From the political chess-board of the country, it is also clear that the allies of the ruling party in the current political scene are not much visible over the media screen.

PPP-P, the main allied partner of the present government, are issuing ‘careful’ statements. In a recent political statement, PPP-P’s senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the present government should complete its tenure. “Why should we go for early elections in the country,” asks Kaira, in his recent statement. The coalition partners of the government, in its first consultative meeting with prime minister, assured the support to the government to complete the term.

Sources said that the allies of the government had strongly opposed the idea of increasing the prices of petroleum products. They were of the view that such a move would not be favourable for them in upcoming elections.