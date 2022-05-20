Police officer martyred in Peshawar attack

Peshawar – Unidentified gunmen martyred a police officer in the provincial capital here on Thursday.

Shakeel Khan, serving as SHO at Shahpur Police Station, left his home in his motorcar and he was chased by gunmen travelling in another car. The gunmen fired at the SHO’s vehicle in Chamkani area close to the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway, causing the car to first face an accident. Later, the gunmen sprayed bullets on the car, killing the SHO on the spot.

Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ijaz Khan told media persons that two gunmen, carrying an AK-47 rifle and a 9mm pistol, fired at Shakeel Khan and later managed their escape in their car. A CCTV footage of the attack also went viral on the social media later on.

Earlier on Sunday, unidentified armed men had shot dead two Sikh traders in Sarband area, which falls on the boundary with Khyber tribal district. Two days later on Tuesday, an ASI of Intelligence Bureau was also martyred.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer for the officer was offered at the Police Lines in Peshawar. KP Police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari and other senior police, civil and army officials as well as political leaders attended the funeral.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, the IGP said that the killers would be arrested soon. He said that the family of the martyr would be given Rs10m compensation, the martyr’s salaries up to the age of 60 years, free education for his children and recruitment of his son in the police force.

Gunmen spray SHO Shakeel Khan’s car with bullets near motorway; IGP says police continue operations against terrorists

“Police have expedited operations against the terrorists as the culprits of the Koocha Risaldar blast and the attacks on Sikh elders in the recent past were also killed during encounters with the law enforcers,” he added.

He said that so far 20,000 police officers had laid down their lives in the war against terrorism and outlaws.

SHO martyred in D I Khan: Meanwhile, SHO of Kulachi Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan district, Ramzan Khan, was also martyred as a result of accidental fire by his own gunman.

D I Khan police spokesman Imtiaz Ali said that the weapon of the SHO’s gunman accidentally fired when their vehicle was crossing a speed bump. The spokesman said the matter was being investigated further.