PTF sends contingent to Iran to attend Training Camp

LAHORE – Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has sent a strong contingent of taekwondo players to Iran to attend the International Khyrougi Taekwondo Training Camp. The three-week long camp, being held from May 18 to June 6, is aimed at providing international exposure and training to Pakistan players ahead of the upcoming 7th Asian Poomsae, 25th Asian Khyrougi and 2022 Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships at Korea, so that they may shine at these events and win laurels for the country. Yousef Karami is the head coach of Khyrougi while Shahzada Muhammad Asif is the assistant coach. Other members of the contingent are Shahzaib, Haroon Khan, Muhammad Iqbal, Hamzah Omar Saeed, Abubakkar Usman, Arsalan Arshad. Besides, the contingent also includes a female athlete namely Zoya Sabir while Najia Rasool is the female coach. Meanwhile, the PTF has also lauded Combaxx Sports for their continuous support and patronage to sports by establishing this International Taekwondo Training camp at Iran. It may be mentioned here that Omar Saeed, President, South Asian Taekwondo Association (SATA), has also supported this NSF for preparation of Pakistan players for international events. PTF President Col (R) Wasim Janjua also thanked PSB and Combaxx Sports for their support in this regard and also IPC Ministry for issuing of timely NOC for this visit and for their continuous support in this regard.