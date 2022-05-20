PTI set to hold power show in Multan today

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will address a public gathering in Multan here on Friday.

The power show be held at Qasim Bagh Stadium, Multan.

A 40-feet long and 20-feet wide stage has been set for PTI leadership at Multan’s Bagh Ibne-Qasim. PTI Vice-President Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also address public meeting.

Meanwhile, strict security measures have been put in place for today’s power show.

Speaking to supporters in the federal capital yesterday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that he will unveil party’s Islamabad long march schedule in Multan rally.

The PTI chief said that his party’s goals behind these protest rallies are attaining ‘real freedom’ through removal of the incumbent “imported” rulers and announcement of fresh elections.

He told an energetic crowd of supporters that the whole nation has rejected this “imported government” which is not even independent to take decisions aimed at public relief.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI is holding public rallies across the country to mobilize its workers for long march to Islamabad against the “imported government“.

PTI had organised power shows in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Sialkot, Swabi, Kohat and other cities since Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister.