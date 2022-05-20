News Desk

Rain expected at some places in Punjab, KP, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan

The weather will remain hot in most parts of the country even on Friday. While rain is expected at some places in Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the weather forecasters, it is expected to rain in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad today (Friday).The weather will be hot in South Punjab.

In addition, the temperature in Multan was forecasted to be 45 degrees, in Bahawalpur 46 degrees and in Dera Ghazi Khan up to 45 degrees.

In Sindh, the temperature in Mohenjo Daro, Mithi and Nawabshah is 48 degrees. Dadu is likely to go up to 49 degrees.

