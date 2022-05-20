Staff Reporter

Regional consultant Ombudsman hold open court

NAUSHEHROFEROZE-The Regional Consultant (ombudsman) Ahmed Bux Ghumro, on the directives of the provincial ombudsman and Accountant General Sindh, presided over an open court on Thursday. According to a hand out issued by the District Information office, the open katcheri was held in the District Accounts office in which matters related to the Govt  employees, retired employees, pensioners and general public were discussed and directives issued for solution on the spot. Regional Consultant directed  staff of District Accounts office to ensure payment of Salaries,GP fund, LPR, commutation bills and pensions of retired employees in time and facilitate people visiting Accounts office. Regional Consultant on the complaints of pensioners about delay in payments directed to  fulfill all formalities for payment of pension and arrears. District Accounts officer Amjad Mughal, Additional district Accounts officer Mir Hassan Panhhyar and other officers were also present on the occasion.

