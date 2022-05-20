Residents protest against electricity loadshedding in capital

RAWALPINDI – Tens of hundreds of enraged residents staged a protest demonstration on Thursday at midnight against the hours-long electricity loadshedding in the areas of Rawat, Chakbeli Khan Road, Jatta Hathyal, Taraiya, Nakrali, and Adiala Village. The protest demo was staged on GT Road at Rawat. They blocked roads for traffic from both sides while triggering massive traffic jams on GT Road.

The protestors chanted slogans against the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister Kurram Dastagir, and IESCO chief for frequent power outages and demanded the provision of electricity in their areas. Reportedly, some irate protestors also damaged public transport vehicles.

They said that the suspension of power supply for hours had paralysed routine life and loadshedding should be stopped forthwith. Intense loadshedding in return has caused severe water shortage as WASA’s tube wells have stopped providing them water. The mess of the residents of the various areas caused gridlock on GT Road and adjoining areas.

Farooq Khan, a resident of Jatta Hathyal, said that the government had suspended electricity supply to his areas for the last many hours. He said his family could not sleep for the whole night due to loadshedding. He said that the area people have decided to conduct a march towards Parliament house if the government failed in ending the loadshedding.

Mumraiz Ahmed who hails from Chakbeli Khan Road said that non-availability of electricity has made their lives hell as his children could not go to school after spending sleepless nights under the open sky. He said he and other area people had lodged complaints with WAPDA Complaint Cell but in vain.

Meanwhile, an official of WASA shared with The Nation that the civic body is not supplying water to residents as tube wells are dead due to the non-availability of electricity.