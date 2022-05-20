Rs.11m taxes collected from defaulting vehicle owners, says Minister

KARACHI – On the third day of the campaign to collect tax from defaulting vehicles owners across the province, the teams of Sindh Excise and Taxation Department have inspected a total of 11895 vehicles.

As many as 3925 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 2899 in Hyderabad and 1321 in Sukkur, while 1738 vehicles were checked in Larkana, 1478 in Mirpurkhas and 534 in Shaheed Benazirabad, said the statement released on Thursday.

During the road checking campaign, 799 vehicles were seized for various reasons while papers of 1158 vehicles were also confiscated.

Till the third day, a total tax of over Rs. eleven million have been collected.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that for the first time, the facility of tax depositing on the spot was being provided and the road checking campaign of Sindh Excise Department would continue till June 3.