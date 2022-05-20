Our Staff Reporter

Rs.11m taxes collected from defaulting vehicle owners, says Minister

KARACHI – On the third day of the campaign to collect tax from defaulting vehicles owners across the province, the teams of Sindh Excise and Taxation Department have inspected a total of 11895 vehicles.
As many as 3925 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 2899 in Hyderabad and 1321 in Sukkur, while 1738 vehicles were checked in Larkana, 1478 in Mirpurkhas and 534 in Shaheed Benazirabad, said the statement released on Thursday.
During the road checking campaign, 799 vehicles were seized for various reasons while papers of 1158 vehicles were also confiscated.
Till the third day, a total tax of over Rs. eleven million have been collected.
Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that for the first time, the facility of tax depositing on the spot was being provided and the road checking campaign of Sindh Excise Department would continue till June 3.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Imran says will give call for Islamabad march today

National

Nawaz Sharif  prefers quitting govt to price hike: Maryam

Islamabad

SC bars transfers, new appointments in high-profile cases

Islamabad

PM weighs ‘options’ as political, economic crises deepen

Islamabad

Dastgir for power tariff raise by saving poor

Islamabad

Govt bans import of non-essential luxury items

Islamabad

Lawyer community great asset of country: Shehbaz

Islamabad

Qatari ambassador calls on Rana Sana

Islamabad

Pakistan desires stronger partnership with China, says PM

Islamabad

Zardari meets Shujaat, discusses political situation

1 of 950

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More