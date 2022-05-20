Staff Reporter

Security forces kill terrorist in Mir Ali IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI    –   The security forces killed a terrorist during an intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District.  According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday, the IBO was conducted on May 17, during which terrorist Muhammad Altaf was killed. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces.

