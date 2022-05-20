Senate session to start next week

ISLAMABAD – Amid on-going political uncertainty in the country, the federal government has summoned Senate session for next week. This will be the maiden sitting of the house since the present government of PML-N. The upper house of the Parliament will meet next week after a long break of over three months as the last PTI regime avoided to summon the house due to the prevalent political crisis in the country that had started with then opposition parties’ move to bring a no-trust resolution against then prime minister Imran Khan. The PTI that now sits on the opposition benches in the house is all set to kickstart a heated debate in the house on the alleged foreign funded conspiracy that, according to the political party, caused removal of ex-premier Khan’s government.