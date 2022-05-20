Imran Mukhtar

Senate session to start next week

ISLAMABAD    –  Amid on-going political uncertainty in the country, the federal government has summoned Senate session for next week. This will be the maiden sitting of the house since the present government of PML-N. The upper house of the Parliament will meet next week after a long break of over three months as the last PTI regime avoided to summon the house due to the prevalent political crisis in the country that had started with then opposition parties’ move to bring a no-trust resolution against then prime minister Imran Khan. The PTI that now sits on the opposition benches in the house is all set to kickstart a heated debate in the house on the alleged foreign funded conspiracy that, according to the political party, caused removal of ex-premier Khan’s government.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan, China FMs discuss matters of mutual interest

Islamabad

People reel under shocks from outages as power shortfall touches 5,349 MW

Islamabad

Pakistan logs another 76 coronavirus case, no fatality

National

PTI core committee’s session summoned today

National

Will bury Imran Khan’s politics forever, says Fazal-ur-Rehman

Lahore

Police take control of Punjab Assembly building

Karachi

Sharjeel, Nasir visit UAE Consulate, condole Khalifa’s demise

Islamabad

Akbar Nasir replaces Ahsan Younas as IGP Islamabad

Islamabad

CDA’s legal advisor appearing in courts against federal govt

Islamabad

WHO inaugurates dry storage warehouse to enhance storage capacity at FDI

1 of 10,194

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More