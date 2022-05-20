Shehbaz Sharif’s rule till August 2023 suits PPP

There are rumours that PPP has already reached an understanding with PML-N on several seats which will allow it to grab some 20 seats

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party will prefer Shehbaz Sharif to stay as the Prime Minister until August 2023 and let the parliament complete its five-year term before going into the general elections.

The PPP has a lot of work to do in Punjab for any realistic chance to lead a government in the centre. The last time it led the federal government, it had more than 40 members from Punjab which offers more than 140 seats.

To achieve that target again, the PPP needs to win an equal share with the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf. This looks a huge task keeping in view popularity of the PML-N and the mobilisation of the PTI.

The PPP has however, done it before and if it does it again, it will not be a surprise. There are rumours that the PPP has already reached an understanding with the PML-N on several seats which will allow it to grab some 20 seats. If this translates into reality, the PPP can win some seats from the South Punjab and possibly take its tally to 30 – good enough to have an opportunity in the centre.

PPP Supremo Asif Ali Zardari wants the election to be held on time next year. This will also give some experience to PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is the PPP candidate for the PM’s slot if the party wins the polls. This will also allow Zardari to work in Punjab and make sure the PPP gets a reasonable number of seats in the influential province.

Zardari recently said former PM Imran Khan was demanding early elections and the PPP was not afraid of polls, but it wanted electoral reforms before holding the polls. “In our game plan, elections would come after electoral reforms,” he contended.

Talking about the electoral reforms bill passed by the PTI-led government, he said the law is the entire point of contention.

He said the current coalition government has plans to change the law as it has left the room through which a selected government could be brought in the future.

This week, PPP leaders Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, provincial Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the elections should be held on time next year after electoral reforms. They said that all the concerned political parties were required in the present scenario to join hands to take the urgently required steps for the improvement of the economy. PPP leader and Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah however, called for early elections as according to him the financial meltdown could lead to unrest in the country.

Shah said what was happening in Pakistan was not good. “We should make necessary amendments in the election laws and go to the polls,” the minister added. Elections on time suit the PPP. It also suits the PML-N. The PTI is the only party at loss. They want immediate elections as they see their chances diminishing next year.