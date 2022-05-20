Simulators provided to Punjab TEVTA for skill development

LAHORE – The donor-funded Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Sector Support Programme (SSP) on Thursday handed over seven digital learning aids/simulators to the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Mughalpura, which is an institute of the Punjab Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

The learning aids were produced by the graduates trained under the workplace-based training model in Sindh under TVET SSP. The Mughalpura CoE, where the handing over ceremony was held, has also been upgraded with the support of TVET SSP.

A total of 51 simulators have been produced with the support of TVET SSP in 4 institutes in Sindh. A total of 23 simulators will be delivered to Punjab TEVTA institutes in Lahore, Okara, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Gujrat, Lodhran and Sargodha. Private sector enterprises have played a key role in research and development, assembling as well as quality assurance of the simulators during the production process. These learning aids/ simulators will be vital for competency-based training delivery in automobile, HVAC, electrical and renewable energy related trades.

The event was attended by development partners, stakeholders from the public and private sectors, staff of the CoE and media representatives. The TVET SSP is funded by the EU, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the Norwegian Embassy and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and the NAVTTC.

Speaking at the ceremony, in her welcome remarks, Ms Iris Cordelia Rotzoll, Head of TVET SSP, said, “The innovative ways of promotion of TVET reforms in Pakistan is our key success factor. After a decade of operations in Pakistan, we can now clearly witness the progress by seeing TVET through competency-based training methods becoming the mainstream in the technical education arena of Pakistan. We can surely say that Pakistan is on the right path for TVET reforms.”

Speaking on the occasion, First Secretary, Team Leader Governance and Education, European Union Delegation to Pakistan, Sven Ruesch said, “The EU Delegation in Pakistan has been supporting the promotion of technical and vocational skills learning and policy reforms for more than a decade now. Our assistance to the TVET sector in Pakistan exceeds 90 million Euros and we aim to continue our support in the coming years.”

In his closing remarks, CEO Punjab TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana said the TEVTAs, in close collaboration with the TVET SSP, are equipping many young people with competency-based training and preparing them for employment opportunities for skilled workers. With the help of this learning aid in the form of simulators, young men and women can come forward and learn innovative skills.