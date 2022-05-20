Sindh Minister for Boards inspects arrangement at SSC exam centers

KARACHI – Sindh minister for Boards and Universities Ismail Rahu, Wednesday, inspected arrangements for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination centres in the metropolis.

During visit of Government Girls Secondary School Jacob Line No.1 and YMC examination centre, said a statement issued here, the minister sought explanation for delayed conduct of the paper of Biology and compelling the students to sit an extra time in extremely hot weather.

Ismail Rahu warned that the use of mobile phones was banned in examination center and teachers should not bring mobile phones with them as well anyone found violating the code would face strict legal action. He said that in the last two days, 440 students in 6 divisions of Sindh have been caught cheating and 71 others have been caught attempting the exams in place of original candidate.

Ismail Rahu said that 2 control rooms have been set up in Karachi Board, 82 teams visited the examination centers while 16 students were caught using unfair means and 6 mobile phones were confiscated in Karachi. He said that the cases of students who have been caught cheating have been referred to the relevant disciplinary action committee.

He said that despite the request from Sindh government the distribution companies, KE, HESCO, LESCO, were carrying out load shedding in the examination centers and students were facing severe hardship in scorching weather conditions. He added that power load shedding continued in all districts during exams in Karachi.

The minister responding to a question assured investigation of reports of leakage of examination papers and action against the negligent officers.

Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has set up a total of 448 examination centres, out of them 253 centres were for boys and 195 were for girl students in 163 government and 285 private schools. Around 365,000 -regular and private- candidates were appearing in Science and General groups.