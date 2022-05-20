Stock market loses 43 points

ISLAMABAD – KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Thursday, losing 43.43 points, with a negative change of 0.10 percent, closing at 42,983.45 points against 43,026.88 points on the last working day. A total of 187,101,023 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 278,803,100 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs5.084 billion against Rs6.911 billion on last trading day. As many as 334 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 122 of them recorded gain and 195 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 15,096,576 shares and price per share of Rs16.02, WorldCall Telecom with volume of 13,387,500 and price per share of Rs1.54 and Silk Bank Ltd with volume of 13,098,500 and price per share of Rs1.22. Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs70.99 per share, closing at Rs1,023 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs70.05 to Rs1,004.55. Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs89.07 closing at Rs10,000 followed by Gatron Ind, the share price of which declined by Rs33.65 to close at Rs415.10.