Traders urge district admin to launch integrated anti-encroachment drive

Rawalpindi -Traders Association Rawalpindi President Sharjil Mir on Thursday demanded of the district administration to launch a massive operation against encroachments that were creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic and adding to the cost of doing business.

Talking to APP, Mir said he had asked the Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq during a meeting last day to immediately remove the encroachments from Committee Chowk to Fawara Chowk, Bohrr Bazaar, Talwaran Bazaar, Bara Market, Urdu Bazaar, Mochi Bazaar, Raja Bazar, College Road and China Market in the first phase on priority.

Mir said that traders of the city markets were facing immense problems owing to encroachments and the non-availability of parking places in the markets.

“It is need of the hour to construct parking plazas for city markets at the earliest and strict action must be taken against encroachers,” he demanded.

Sharjil urged the Metropolitan Corporation and traffic police to play their due role in removing the encroachment from the city’s busiest roads and demanded the government to devise a plan to shift wholesale markets from the city to the proposed ring road to ease traffic congestion.

He stressed that the business community was a significant contributor to the national economy, and the government must facilitate them to better the national progress.

Mir informed that the DC Tahir Farooq had assured the trader’s delegation that the business community demands would be brought into action.