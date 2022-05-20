Our Staff Reporter

Traditional games festival begins in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT – Two-day traditional games festival began in a remote Kakkakhel village of Lakki Marwat on Thursday.

A senior archer Haqdad Khan along with KP Deputy Director (Operations) Sports Jamshed Khan Baloch and Chief Coach Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shafqatullah Khan inaugurated the archery competition at an eye catching opening ceremony.

District sports officer Ismail Khan Wazir, ADEO Sports Nisar Muhammad Khan, ASDEO Rustam Khan, area elders and a large number of game lovers were also present on the occasion.

Ten archery clubs from different rural localities of the district participated in the first round of competition. Almost all teams consisted of talented players, especially aged bowmen.

On the occasion, the officials of the sports department said that the traditional games were being held in all districts including merged areas on the special directives of the provincial government.

“Under the supervision of the Director General and Director of Sports, the department has made full preparations for the district level competitions in the first phase,” said Jamshed.

