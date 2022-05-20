Our Staff Reporter

Two real brothers murdered in Bolan

QUETTA – Two real brothers were reportedly murdered on Thursday in the Bolan area of Balochistan province, police confirmed. They said that unknown armed men opened fire at two real brothers namely Jaffar Khan and Inayatullah in Gahi area of Bolan. Resultantly, both received multiple bullet shots and died instantly. The incident is stated to be the cause of an old enmity. Local administration has shifted the dead bodies to Civil Hospital Dhadar and initiated a probe into the brutal killing incident.

 

