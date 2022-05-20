Anadolu

Verstappen hot on Leclerc’s heels as F1 heads to Spain

Defending champion Max Verstappen is gunning for a third straight win this Sunday to rein in Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at the top of the Formula One standings.

The Red Bull ace heads to Barcelona 19 points behind Leclerc’s 104, hoping to keep up the momentum of his two consecutive victories in Italy and the US.

The Spanish Grand Prix – the season’s sixth race – will feature 66 laps of the 4.65-kilometer (2.88-mile) Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Qualifying starts on Saturday at 1400GMT, with the race itself set for 1300GMT the next day.

Leclerc acknowledged earlier this week that “Red Bull has the upper hand” at the moment.

“We are hunted for now. I quite like this position to be honest, because it means that you are doing something right,” said Leclerc, who has topped the podium in Bahrain and Australia this season.

Verstappen was similarly upbeat as he emphasized the need to be as competitive as possible.

“I like the position I’m in at the moment, knowing that the car is quick,” he said.

Top 5 Drivers

1. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 104 points

2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 85

3. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 66

4. George Russell (Great Britain): 59

5. Carlos Sainz (Spain): 53

Top 5 Constructors

1. Ferrari: 157

2. Red Bull: 151

3. Mercedes: 95

4. McLaren: 46

5. Alfa Romeo: 31

