Vivo launches flagship X80

LAHORE – Vivo has announced the launch of its flagship X80 in Pakistan — bringing users the next level of premium mobile experience with new cinematic photography features in collaboration with ZEISS. Built on vivo X series’ professional mobile photography foundations, X80 demonstrates the relentless pursuit of the perfect user experience in photography and videography with the smartphones’ flagship performance and technological innovations.

The most awaited vivo X80 was launched in an event hosted by renowned actress Navin Waqar. Pakistan’s famous director Hamza Lari, top Pakistani content creators and media publications also attended the event to celebrate the launch of Vivo’s latest smartphone in its flagship X series.

On the occasion of vivo X80 launch, Oliver Shen, Director Product Strategy at Vivo Pakistan said, “X80 demonstrates Vivo’s constant pursuit of user-oriented innovation and premium mobile imaging technology. In successive collaboration with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and opto-electronics, we are once again delivering excellent experiences to our users in Pakistan for capturing memories and high-quality photographs and videos with more dynamics and perspectives by using our latest flagship smartphone with advanced features”.