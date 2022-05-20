White Paper Summits to hold ISEM 2022 in Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistan’s Premium B2B Solar Exhibition & Conference – ISEM (International Solar Energy Meet) is being organized by White Paper Summits (WPS) from 19- 21 May, 2022 at Hall # 3 of Expo Centre Lahore.

White Paper Summits is one of the leading business event organizers (summits, exhibitions and trainings) in the Middle East region with its headquarters based in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman and regional office in Karachi, Pakistan.

Top solar companies (local and International) will be showcasing their latest solar energy solutions and technologies over a period of 3 days of exhibition. With the aim of Connecting Pakistan’s Solar Business, ISEM Expo & Conferenceis being organized in line with Pakistan’s Vision 2025 for Energy Efficiency.

ISEM 2022 is officially Endorsed and Supported by: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority – NEPRA, Alternative Energy Development Board – AEDB (Ministry of Energy, Power Division, Government of Pakistan), National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority – NEECA (Ministry of Energy, Power Division, Government of Pakistan), Private Power & Infrastructure Board – PPIB (Ministry of Energy, Power Division, Government of Pakistan), Pakistan Solar Association – PSA, Women in Energy (Pakistan) and Pakistan Private Sector Energy Project (PPSE).

ISEM Conference will be held on 21st May, 2022 at Auditorium of Expo Center Lahore. The conference will feature an expansive line-up of stellar speakers including.