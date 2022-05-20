Staff Reporter

Zardari meets Shujaat, discusses political situation

ISLAMABAD   –    Former President Asif Ali Zardari arrived at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) President, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Thursday evening. The former president thanked Chaudhry Shujaat for his full support of the Unity government. The former president said to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain that he is a very important ally of the government and the PPP will continue consultations with him. The former president took Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain into confidence on the current political situation. Also present on the occasion were Federal Ministers Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Shafi Hussain, PML-Q MNA Ms. Farrukh Khan and former PPP MNA Rukhsana Bangash.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Imran says will give call for Islamabad march today

National

Nawaz Sharif  prefers quitting govt to price hike: Maryam

Islamabad

SC bars transfers, new appointments in high-profile cases

Islamabad

PM weighs ‘options’ as political, economic crises deepen

Islamabad

Dastgir for power tariff raise by saving poor

Islamabad

Govt bans import of non-essential luxury items

Islamabad

Lawyer community great asset of country: Shehbaz

Islamabad

Qatari ambassador calls on Rana Sana

Islamabad

Pakistan desires stronger partnership with China, says PM

Islamabad

COAS urges army officers to stay focused on professional pursuits

1 of 10,169

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More