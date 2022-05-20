Zardari meets Shujaat, discusses political situation

ISLAMABAD – Former President Asif Ali Zardari arrived at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) President, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Thursday evening. The former president thanked Chaudhry Shujaat for his full support of the Unity government. The former president said to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain that he is a very important ally of the government and the PPP will continue consultations with him. The former president took Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain into confidence on the current political situation. Also present on the occasion were Federal Ministers Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Shafi Hussain, PML-Q MNA Ms. Farrukh Khan and former PPP MNA Rukhsana Bangash.