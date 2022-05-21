Our Staff Reporter

3 car lifters’ gangs busted, 8 vehicles recovered

peshawar   –   Peshawar Police busted three gangs of car-lifters and also recovered eight cars from their possession, here on Friday.

A spokesman for Peshawar police said that the arrestees, identified as Arshad, Irshad, Fazal Rahim, all hailing from various areas of Peshawar and Charsadda districts.

“They used to lift cars and shift them to Bannu and Quetta. Later, they would approach the owners of the cars via internet for money. In case the car owners would refuse to give money, they would dismantle the cars and sell their parts,” said the spokesman.

He added that   eight vehicles had also been handed over to their owners.

CCPO meets Sikh elders: Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Ijaz Khan met a delegation of Sikh community and shared with them the investigation   conducted into the murder of two community members. The CCPO assured that the police had taken more security measures to protect the Sikh community and other minorities.

The CCPO also lauded the cooperation extended by the community to the authorities.

