4 persons diagnosed with COVID-19

Rawalpindi=Four more corona cases had been reported during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s tally of confirmed cases to 46,586. According to new data issued by the District Health Authority here Friday, the total infected cases included 43,080 from Rawalpindi and 3,506 from other districts.
Among the news cases, three had arrived from Rawalpindi Cantonment and one from the Taxila area. “Presently, 23 confirmed patients are quarantined at home,” the report added. The report further said that 6,873,791 people, including 44,788 health workers, got jabbed against COVID-19 across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.
District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,026 samples were collected, out of which 1,022 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.4 per cent.

