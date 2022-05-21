Sixty-three water bowsers have been employed to provide clean drinking water to the population of fifty four villages, Killis and colonies of Pirkoh, Dera Bugti in Balochistan.

According to ISPR, pumping of water from functional ponds has commenced after chlorination that will further facilitate relief efforts.

It said more than 3500 patients have been provided medical care while WHO officials also visited affected areas and witnessed relief efforts.