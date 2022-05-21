Staff Reporter

9 dead, 1,114 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE    –  At least nine persons were killed and 1,114 others injured in 1,059 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Rescue-1122 report, released on Friday. As many as 656 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 458 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams. The analysis showed that 530 drivers,44 underage drivers, 117 pedestrians and 476 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. The statistics show that 274 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 284 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list. , followed by 85 in Faisalabad with 93 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 76 accidents and 75 victims. According to the data, 931 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 116 motorcars, 34 vans, seven passenger buses, 31 trucks and 123 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

