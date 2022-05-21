Bilawal  flies to China today

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit China from today (May 21-22) to hold talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi with an aim to cement the iron-clad friendship further.

The visit is being undertaken at the special invitation of State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the foreign ministries of the two countries announced yesterday. This would be Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s first bilateral visit abroad since assuming office last month. The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and senior officials will be part of the Foreign Minister’s delegation.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will hold extensive consultations with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Fast-tracked progress on the transformational China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s visionary Belt and Road Initiative, will also feature in the discussions. The two sides will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit will also coincide with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The Foreign Minister’s visit is part of the high-level exchanges between the two sides, which recently also included message of felicitations to the Prime Minister from Premier Li Keqiang, and telephone conversation between the two Premiers on 16 May 2022.

The visit will contribute towards further fortifying the time- tested All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China, enhance and deepen CPEC-related engagement, and help in identifying new avenues for bilateral cooperation to the benefit of the two countries and peoples.

This week, Foreign Minister Bilawal had reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen its ties with China through the rapid implementation of CPEC.

Bilawal Bhutto also lauded China’s initiative to launch the Global Development Initiative Group and termed it a useful platform to accelerate and coordinate efforts towards implementation of globally agreed Sustainable Development Goals.

Pakistan yesterday said it wanted friendship with the United States and that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to the US had put the ties back on track.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said this week’s Pakistan-US talks covered the full spectrum of Pakistan-U.S. relations and discussed global and regional situation.

“In their bilateral meeting, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken reaffirmed the strong determination of Pakistan and the United States to strengthen their broad-based longstanding bilateral relations. They covered the full spectrum of Pakistan-US relations and discussed global and regional situation,” he explained.

The two sides, he said, expressed satisfaction over the ongoing bilateral engagement in the areas of trade and investment, climate, energy, health and education and underlined the need to further reinforce cooperation through dialogue and decisions at a higher level.

“It is clear that there is a mutual desire from both sides to take the relationship forward in the best interest of our two countries, to deepen the engagement and to strengthen the relations in diverse fields. What comes out more prominently is enhanced cooperation in trade and investment, climate, energy, health and education and other areas of economic cooperation. Tech sector was particularly mentioned,” he added.

He said Foreign Minister’s response on the visit of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Russia was very clear, and as many have noted in a statesman like manner.

“As for our position, it was in our view principled, objective and nonpartisan, and let me say again that it is in the interest of Pakistan to continue to promote our relations with the major powers in a balanced and objective manner,” the spokesperson said.

Asked if the ‘conspiracy letter’ was discussed during FM Biliwal and Blinken meeting, the spokesperson said: “No.”

On the issue of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik. he said: “We have stated our position very clearly and we have been saying this for a long time that this is India’s deliberate policy of depriving the Kashmiri people of their legitimate and true representatives. They have been trying to do this by various means, by illegal actions, extrajudicial killings, detentions and arrests, fake cases and bogus trials under the ambit of black laws and a compromised judicial system, and as you mentioned ‘judicial murder’ but rest assured that we will agitate this matter forcefully at all fora and take all possible actions to prevent this.”

To a question on terrorism from the Afghan soil, he said, Pakistan’s resolve to fight terrorism remains unwavering. “We shall pursue all avenues for defeating the scourge of terrorism and ensuring the attainment of peace and stability in the region and in our country. We will let you know as and when there is any update,” Ahmed said.

He said Pakistan has pushed, that terrorism or extremism should not be associated with any religion or any culture or civilization.

Asked about Kashmir Premier League and invitation to Virat Kohli to participate, he said: “He is a popular cricket and come to play.”

On the Afghanistan, he said the expectations, particularly on human rights and women and girls’ issues, have not been met.

“Pakistan has a shared view with the international community. We think that it is in the best interest of Afghanistan itself to show progress and positive movement on these issues, which will enable the international partners to engage more constructively with Afghanistan. This is important because Afghanistan needs the continuing engagement, assistance and support of the international community,” Ahmed said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan was taking steps that “we need to take internally at the national and provincial levels to continue to enhance the security arrangements for Chinese nationals and companies.”

He said there was a clear, continuing and strong commitment from the leadership that the Chinese nationals and companies working in Pakistan, specifically on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, “and in the context of protection of CPEC itself, is very important and we are taking all necessary steps to provide fool proof security to them.”

“We also remain in touch with our Chinese friends on any possible moves that we may need to take at other fora to advance our shared objectives with regard to countering terrorism and protecting CPEC and related personnel and infrastructure. There is continuing discussion with the Chinese side. One thing is clear – both sides are cognizant of the threats, and ill-designs of some, but we are confident that we will together take steps to effectively deal with the challenge and to take forward the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership,” the spokesperson said.

He rejected the reports about the closure of Confucius Institutes in Pakistan and return of Chinese staff. “However, this matter has been adequately clarified by the Chinese Embassy already. I want to add and clarify this matter further that all Confucius Institutes in Pakistan remain operational. Online and physical classes are being held by both Chinese and Pakistani teachers,” he added.

He further said: “Some Chinese teachers have indeed returned to China for their summer vacations. In view of the disruption of normal flight operations between Pakistan and China due to COVID prevention measures in China, the Confucius Institute teachers availed a chartered flight which was bringing Chinese officials to Pakistan. The teachers would return to Pakistan after their vacations in China.”

Despite the heinous terrorist attack at the Karachi University on 26 April, he said, Pakistan and China are committed to continue their normal exchanges, including educational and cultural exchanges, and are determined to not allow anyone to disrupt the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries.

At the start of the briefing, tribute was paid to late former Foreign Minister Sardar Asif Ahmed Ali who passed away last day.