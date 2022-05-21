CCPO lauds lawyers’ role in providing justice

LAHORE – President Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar, along with other office-bearers, met Capital City Police Officer Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana in his office and the two sides agreed on enhancing mutual cooperation and working relationship. LHCBA Vice President Suhail Shafique Chaudhry, Secretary Bar Rai Usman Ahmad, Finance Secretary Rana Ali Akhtar Khan and others were part of the delegation.

The CCPO presented the LHCBA president a bouquet and an honorary shield on behalf of the Lahore Police. The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest. The city police chief listened to the problems shared by the delegation members and issued orders to the officers concerned for their swift solution. He said the lawyer community had always played a key role in provision of justice and maintaining the rule of law in the country.

The CCPO said the police had established the police facilitation centre (Khidmat Markaz) on the Lahore High Court Bar premises to provide police related digitalised facilities including certified copies of FIRs, police character certificate, renewal of traffic licence to the lawyer community.

LHCBA President Sardar Akbar Ali expressed his gratitude for the Lahore Police particularly the CCPO Lahore for taking personal interest in resolving issues and problems of the lawyer community.