Our Staff Reporter

CCPO lauds lawyers’ role in providing justice

LAHORE   –   President Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar, along with other office-bearers, met Capital City Police Officer Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana in his office and the two sides agreed on enhancing mutual cooperation and working relationship. LHCBA Vice President Suhail Shafique Chaudhry, Secretary Bar  Rai Usman Ahmad, Finance Secretary Rana Ali Akhtar Khan and others were part of the delegation.

The CCPO presented the LHCBA president a bouquet and an honorary shield on behalf of the Lahore Police. The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest. The city police chief listened to the problems shared by the delegation members and issued orders to the officers concerned for their swift solution.  He said the lawyer community had always played a key role in provision of justice and maintaining the rule of law in the country.

The CCPO said the police had established the police facilitation centre (Khidmat Markaz) on the Lahore High Court Bar premises to provide police related digitalised facilities including certified copies of FIRs, police character certificate, renewal of traffic licence to the lawyer community.

LHCBA President Sardar Akbar Ali expressed his gratitude for the Lahore Police particularly the CCPO Lahore for taking personal interest in resolving issues and problems of the lawyer community.

More Stories
Karachi

PM says ‘it will take some time’ to clean up PTI govt’s mess

Islamabad

ECP de-seats 25 defecting Punjab MPAs on PTI’s plea

Multan

Let PML-N stay in power, people will curse them: Imran

Islamabad

Bilawal  flies to China today

Islamabad

Culprits behind attacks on Chinese workers to get exemplary punishment, says Interior Minister

National

Power sector being rehabilitated on war-footing, says Khurram Dastgir

Columns

‘The VVIP but mysterious welcome’

Islamabad

Miftah claims economic situation to improve soon as ‘positive talks’ with IMF are underway

Islamabad

Zardari, Fazl seek time for unity govt

National

‘Law of Pakistan is guarantor of the rights of the people’

1 of 8,713

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More