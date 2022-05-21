CDA-DWP approves PC-I of sector C-16  

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority’s Development Working Party has approved a PC-I for the development of sector C-16.

A meeting of the CDA-DWP was held on Thursday in the conference room of the CDA headquarters, which was chaired by the Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed.

The forum has approved a PC-I amounting over Rs10 billion for the development of sector C-16, which will be completed in the next three years.

Sector C-16 is located on an under-construction Margalla Avenue, where most of the land was owned by the family of a senior bureaucrat and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. Touqeer Shah.

According to the details, the 4418 kanal land for the said sector was acquired on land sharing formula, where CDA has allocated one kanal plot in lieu of each four kanal land acquired and this ‘power family’ got hundreds of plots in said sector.

It is worth noting here that the PC-I for said sector was approved at the time when the Built Up Property Award is yet to be announced. The approval of PC-I will not only increase the plot prices in the sector but also give a rise to illegal developments to get compensation at a later stage.

According to the PC-I approved, a total of 3,833 plots would be created in said sector including 2,185 plots of 90×50, 235 plots of 80×40 and 1,415 plots of 25×50. About 60 percent plots would be allocated to local land owners and five percent quota is reserved for government employees while the rest of the plots would be sold in the open market through open auction.

Meanwhile, the CDA-DWP also approved development of a multipurpose park in the north of Sector D-12, which will be the second largest part of the city after F-9 Park.

The city management continues to maintain greenery and family places in the capital and now this big park will be established north of sector D-12 along Margalla Road.

The CDA’s environment wing and revenue directorate have begun putting landmarks. The authority had opted to use 2,000 kanals out of about 4,000 kanals in Zone III that had been lying unattended, according to an officer from the environment branch.