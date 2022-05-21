Israr Ahmad

Chairman, controller of BISE Rawalpindi removed amid paper leak scandal

Rawalpindi-The provincial government has removed the Chairman and Controller of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi from their posts following reports that the question paper got leaked, informed sources on Friday.
The ousted high ups of the board have been identified as Dr. Khalid (Chairman) and Shehanshah Babar (Controller).
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor Ul Amin Mengal has been given an additional charge of Chairman BISE Rawalpindi by the provincial government while Secretary Gujranwala Board Prof Nasir Mehmood Awan will serve as acting controller of the board, they said.
Similarly, a team of veteran educationists comprising Prof Ghulam Muhammad Jhakar, Prof Liaquat Abbasi, and Prof Hameed Asghar will also assist the acting Chairman BISE Rawalpindi to run the affairs of the board, sources said.
A meeting was also convened in the board by the newly appointed Chairman and Controller during which it was decided to get the help of officials of intelligence agencies to tackle the elements involved in the leaking of papers. It was also decided that invigilators will not be allowed to unstitch the bundles of question papers not even a minute before conducting examination in the halls. Similarly, entry of all the students will be banned in the examination hall after the scheduled time, sources said.

