News Desk

Cheema still Governor Punjab, new appointment not justified, President tells PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review his advice seeking appointment of new Governor Punjab.

President has stated that Omar Sarfaraz Cheema is still Governor Punjab and there is no occasion to propose a new appointment. Current situation of the country requires that the ‘incumbent Governor’ continues to hold office, he added.

The Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President as envisaged by Article 101 (2) of the Constitution, Arif Alvi reiterated.

The president further added that cobbling of the majority in Punjab by illegal means had generated serious governance issues in the province as well as violated the Article 63-A of the Constitution and now principled stand of the Omar Cheema has been vindicated by the recent verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan.

Dr. Arif Alvi asked the premier to review his advice as per constitution of the country.

Earlier on May 10, Federal Government de-notified Omar Sarfaraz Cheema as Governor Punjab.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan expresses deep concerns over Indian one sided, biased trial against Yasin Malik

Islamabad

PTI leader Shireen Mazari arrested

Islamabad

Noor Alam Khan to be new PAC Chairman as Rana Tanvir resigns

National

63 water bowsers employed to provide clean drinking water in Dera Bugti

Islamabad

PM felicitates Chinese President on 71st anniversary of establishment of Pak-China diplomatic ties

Islamabad

Imran made cheap statement about Maryam Nawaz: PM Shehbaz

Islamabad

‘Pak-China relationship contributed to bring economic development in Pakistan’

Lahore

Sheikh Rashid urges govt to finalize date of elections soon

National

Three killed, over 20 injured as bus overturns in Nawabshah

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 70 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

1 of 8,264

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More