Cheema still Governor Punjab, new appointment not justified, President tells PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review his advice seeking appointment of new Governor Punjab.

President has stated that Omar Sarfaraz Cheema is still Governor Punjab and there is no occasion to propose a new appointment. Current situation of the country requires that the ‘incumbent Governor’ continues to hold office, he added.

The Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President as envisaged by Article 101 (2) of the Constitution, Arif Alvi reiterated.

The president further added that cobbling of the majority in Punjab by illegal means had generated serious governance issues in the province as well as violated the Article 63-A of the Constitution and now principled stand of the Omar Cheema has been vindicated by the recent verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan.

Dr. Arif Alvi asked the premier to review his advice as per constitution of the country.

Earlier on May 10, Federal Government de-notified Omar Sarfaraz Cheema as Governor Punjab.