Chinese delegation meets Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD – A delegation led by Cheng Guoping, External Security Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, met with Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood at the Foreign Office, yesterday. The Foreign Secretary reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Karachi on April 26. He shared that the law enforcement authorities were thoroughly investigating the attack to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice. The Foreign Secretary added that Pakistan was committed to providing highest level of safety, security and protection to Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan. The Foreign Secretary underlined the high importance attached by Pakistan to its longstanding, multifaceted relationship with China. He underscored that both sides were committed to further strengthening the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China, ensuring fast-tracked progress in high-quality development of CPEC, and deepening bilateral exchanges in all areas.