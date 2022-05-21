Our Staff Reporter

Chinese delegation meets Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD   –   A delegation led by Cheng Guoping, External Security Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, met with Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood at the Foreign Office, yesterday. The Foreign Secretary reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Karachi on April 26. He shared that the law enforcement authorities were thoroughly investigating the attack to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice. The Foreign Secretary added that Pakistan was committed to providing highest level of safety, security and protection to Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan. The Foreign Secretary underlined the high importance attached by Pakistan to its longstanding, multifaceted relationship with China. He underscored that both sides were committed to further strengthening the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China, ensuring fast-tracked progress in high-quality development of CPEC, and deepening bilateral exchanges in all areas.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

PM says ‘it will take some time’ to clean up PTI govt’s mess

Islamabad

ECP de-seats 25 defecting Punjab MPAs on PTI’s plea

Multan

Let PML-N stay in power, people will curse them: Imran

Islamabad

Bilawal  flies to China today

Islamabad

Culprits behind attacks on Chinese workers to get exemplary punishment, says Interior Minister

National

Power sector being rehabilitated on war-footing, says Khurram Dastgir

Columns

‘The VVIP but mysterious welcome’

Islamabad

Miftah claims economic situation to improve soon as ‘positive talks’ with IMF are underway

Islamabad

Zardari, Fazl seek time for unity govt

National

‘Law of Pakistan is guarantor of the rights of the people’

1 of 10,181

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More