Staff Reporter

Construction of Golra Village Link Road Attock completed

ATTOCK – Completion of the construction of Golra Village Link Road will benefit thousands of residents of the village and surrounding areas, said former Provincial Minister MPA Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari while talking to journalists at his residence.  He said that this 7km carpeted road, constructed almost 20 years ago was reconstructed at the cost of Rs 90 million due to its dilapidated condition. Residents of the area especially elderly and sick people were facing inconveniences while using this road. Bukhari said, during the PTI government, billions of rupees were allocated for different development projects in PP1 Attock including the construction of state-of-the-art Mother and Child Hospital Attock completed at the cost of Rs5 billion.

 

More Stories
Karachi

PM says ‘it will take some time’ to clean up PTI govt’s mess

Islamabad

ECP de-seats 25 defecting Punjab MPAs on PTI’s plea

Multan

Let PML-N stay in power, people will curse them: Imran

Islamabad

Bilawal  flies to China today

Islamabad

Culprits behind attacks on Chinese workers to get exemplary punishment, says Interior Minister

National

Power sector being rehabilitated on war-footing, says Khurram Dastgir

Islamabad

Miftah claims economic situation to improve soon as ‘positive talks’ with IMF are underway

Islamabad

Zardari, Fazl seek time for unity govt

National

‘Law of Pakistan is guarantor of the rights of the people’

Islamabad

NACTA, NAP to be revived to counter terrorism: Marriyum

1 of 2,461

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More