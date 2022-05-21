Construction of Golra Village Link Road Attock completed
ATTOCK – Completion of the construction of Golra Village Link Road will benefit thousands of residents of the village and surrounding areas, said former Provincial Minister MPA Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari while talking to journalists at his residence. He said that this 7km carpeted road, constructed almost 20 years ago was reconstructed at the cost of Rs 90 million due to its dilapidated condition. Residents of the area especially elderly and sick people were facing inconveniences while using this road. Bukhari said, during the PTI government, billions of rupees were allocated for different development projects in PP1 Attock including the construction of state-of-the-art Mother and Child Hospital Attock completed at the cost of Rs5 billion.